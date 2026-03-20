Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young Woman Travelling Home for Eid

A young woman tragically died in a road accident in Haryana after a bus collided with the van she was travelling in en route to Eid celebrations, causing a fire and trapping her inside.

Key Points A 21-year-old woman died in a tragic road accident in Panipat, Haryana, while travelling home to Bareilly for Eid celebrations.

The accident occurred on GT Road in Samalkha when a bus rammed into a van, causing it to catch fire.

The woman was trapped inside the van due to her leg being stuck, while the driver and two passengers escaped.

The impact of the bus collision dragged the van several meters before it ignited, leading to the fatal outcome.

A 21-year-old woman, who was travelling home to Bareilly for Eid, was charred to death after a van caught fire when a bus allegedly rammed into it in Samalkha in Haryana's Panipat district, police said Friday.

The accident occurred on the GT Road Thursday night when the force of the impact dragged the van several meters, causing it to ignite, they said.

Samalkha SHO Gulshan explained that an SUV struck a vehicle that had already broken down on the road. The van driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting the two vehicles, resulting in injuries to three people inside, he said.

As the van driver prepared to take the injured individuals to a nearby hospital, a bus coming from behind rammed into it. The impact dragged the van nearly 30 metres before it caught fire, the SHO said.

While the driver and two passengers managed to escape, the woman could not get out because her leg was trapped in a seat when the vehicle erupted into flames, he added.