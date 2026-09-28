Delhi Woman's Mysterious Death: Family Accuses Husband

Police in Delhi are investigating the suspicious death of a 40-year-old woman who allegedly fell from a fourth-floor building, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of murder amidst a history of domestic disputes.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 40-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor in Delhi's Burari area.

Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of murder, citing a history of frequent disputes and assaults.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, with forensic teams collecting evidence.

The exact cause of death is pending the post-mortem report.

A 40-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of a building in north Delhi's Burari area, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of killing her, police sources said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning near Chetan Bihari Temple in Sant Nagar, they said.

Investigation Underway In Burari Death

The deceased had been married to Pankaj for around 14 years. Her family alleged that the couple had frequent disputes and that Pankaj had assaulted her several times in the past.

According to her sister, Pankaj had called her multiple times asking her to take her home. She alleged that shortly afterwards, a neighbour informed her that her sister was lying injured on the ground.

Police reached the spot and called crime and forensic teams, which collected evidence. The body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family.

Police said the exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem report. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.