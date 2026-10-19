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Woman Dies, Husband Critical After Couple Consumes Poison In UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 19, 2026 16:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic family dispute in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, led to a couple allegedly consuming poison on Monday, resulting in the death of the 28-year-old woman and leaving her husband in critical condition.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old woman died on Monday after allegedly consuming poison with her husband in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Her 30-year-old husband is in critical condition and has been referred to a higher medical centre.
  • The incident occurred in Mona village following a family dispute, the reason for which is still being investigated.
  • The couple, Deepa and Dinesh, married in 2021 and have a two-and-a-half-year-old child.
  • Police have sent the woman's body for postmortem examination and are conducting an investigation.

A 28-year-old woman died while her husband was referred to a higher medical centre in a critical condition after the couple allegedly consumed poison following a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, police said.

Investigation Underway

The reason for the dispute and who else was involved is yet to be ascertained.

 

The incident took place in Mona village under the Mansurpur police station area, where Dinesh Kumar (30) and his wife Deepa (28) allegedly consumed poison and were rushed to a medical college for treatment, police said.

Deepa died during treatment, while Dinesh was referred to a higher medical centre due to his serious condition, Circle Officer Rupali Rao told reporters.

The woman's body has been sent for postmortem examination, and an investigation into the incident is underway, she said.

Deepa married Dinesh in 2021, and the couple have a two-and-a-half-year-old child, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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