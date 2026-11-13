Buffalo Tethering Dispute Turns Fatal In Ballia

A dispute over tethering a buffalo in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district tragically escalated into a fatal assault, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old woman and injuries to four others, prompting a police investigation and arrests.

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Key Points A 40-year-old woman died and four others were injured in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, following an alleged assault over a buffalo tethering dispute.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Ratsar town, leading to the woman's death on Friday morning during treatment.

Police have registered an FIR against 17 named persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and detained three accused for questioning.

The deceased, Nirasha Devi, was preparing for her daughter's wedding at the time of the incident.

A 40-year-old woman died and four others were injured after a group of people allegedly assaulted them following a dispute over tethering a buffalo in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Ratsar town under the Garwar police station area. Police have registered an FIR against 17 named persons and detained three accused for questioning, they said.

Dispute Escalates To Violence

According to the FIR, Asha Devi, wife of Hira Lal Rajbhar, had gone to tether a buffalo on her ancestral land when a group of people, allegedly armed with sticks, surrounded her, abused her and made obscene remarks.

When she protested and raised an alarm, the accused allegedly assaulted her with sticks. She ran towards her house to escape, but the attackers allegedly followed her inside and continued the assault.

Three women who intervened were also beaten up, police said.

Five women  Asha Devi, Nirasha Devi, Soni Devi, Khushi and Sarita  sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

Victim Succumbs To Injuries

Nirasha Devi was initially admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition. She was later referred to a private hospital in Mau, where she died during treatment on Friday morning, Superintendent of Police Iran Raja said.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Hira Lal Rajbhar under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the SP said.

Police have taken custody of the body for post-mortem examination and are questioning the three detained accused, he added.

Nirasha Devi is survived by two sons and a daughter. Preparations were underway for her daughter's wedding at the time of the incident.