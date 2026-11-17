In a tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a 24-year-old woman's alleged suicide at her live-in partner's home has led to the arrest of her partner and three family members under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment.

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Key Points A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her live-in partner's home in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

Her live-in partner, Mayur Parmar, along with his father, mother, and brother, were arrested on Monday for abetment of suicide.

The victim's mother reported that Mayur had told her daughter to "die or leave the house" during an argument on Sunday morning.

The FIR alleges the woman faced frequent verbal and physical abuse from Mayur and his family since 2024.

She had returned to Mayur's residence after assurances of marriage, but the abuse continued.

A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her live-in partner's residence in Ahmedabad, following which her partner and three members of his family were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on November 15 in the Bapunagar area of the city, they said.

Mayur Parmar's live-in partner Daksha Rathod allegedly died by suicide on Sunday night at their residence. They were in a live-in relationship and have a three-year-old son together, the police said.

Arrests Made In Suicide Abetment Case

Following the incident, Parmar, his father Pravin, mother Manju and brother Vishal were arrested on Monday, according to the police.

A case was registered against them under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 54 (abettor present when the offence is committed) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Daksha's mother said in her complaint that her daughter called her on Sunday morning and informed her that Mayur and his family members were quarrelling with her. During the argument, Mayur allegedly told her that he did not like her and asked her to either "die or leave the house".

Her mother assured her that she would visit their home the next day. However, around 9 pm that day -- just a few hours after the phone call, Mayur informed Daksha's family that she had died by suicide, allegedly hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

History Of Alleged Abuse And Reconciliation

Daksha and Mayur came in contact through Instagram in 2021 and entered into a live-in relationship in 2023, according to the FIR.

The live-in couple moved to Morbi before relocating to the Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad in 2024, where they began living with Mayur's family following the birth of their son, who is now three years old.

The FIR alleged that Daksha had been subjected to frequent verbal and physical abuse by Mayur and his family members since 2024. In 2025, she returned to her maternal home after Mayur and his family allegedly abused and assaulted her and drove her out of the house.

However, she subsequently returned to Mayur's residence after his parents assured her that the couple would get married in the next community wedding event. But even after her return, Daksha was repeatedly taunted over trivial matters and subjected to quarrels and physical assault by Mayur and his family members, the FIR noted.