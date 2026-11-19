A tragic incident in Bhubaneswar sees a 21-year-old woman die after self-immolation, leading to the arrest of her ex-boyfriend on charges of abetment of suicide.

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Key Points A 21-year-old woman died on Wednesday night after setting herself on fire following a dispute with her ex-boyfriend.

She suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and succumbed during treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Police arrested her former boyfriend, Soumya Ranjan Pradhan, on charges of abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred on Tuesday after Pradhan allegedly abused her and asked her to leave her current accommodation.

Investigation included CCTV footage, witness statements, dying declaration, and technical data, leading to Pradhan's arrest.

A 21-year-old woman, who set herself on fire following a fight with her ex-boyfriend, died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The woman suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and was initially taken to Capital Hospital before being shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, where she died during treatment on Wednesday night, they said.

Her body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination, they added.

Police have arrested her former boyfriend, Soumya Ranjan Pradhan (25), a native of Angul district, on charges of abetment of suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigation And Ex-Boyfriend's Arrest

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman was previously in a relationship with Pradhan, but the two had separated around a year ago. She later became close to his cousin, Asutosh Pradhan, and moved into his rented accommodation in Bhubaneswar's Pathargadia, police said.

Pradhan allegedly repeatedly contacted her and warned her to end her relationship with his cousin and leave the house, he said.

On November 16, Asutosh was injured in an accident and admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital. The woman subsequently called Pradhan to enquire about his cousin's health, during which he allegedly abused her and again asked her to leave the rented house, the officer said.

Under mental stress, the woman called her cousin around 9.35 pm on Tuesday and told her that she intended to die by setting herself on fire. She allegedly carried out the act around 9.41 pm, he added.

Police said they examined CCTV footage, questioned witnesses, recorded the victim's dying declaration and analysed technical data during the investigation.

These findings, they said, indicated a prima facie case of abetment of suicide against Pradhan, leading to his arrest.