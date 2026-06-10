Domestic Dispute Leads To Attempted Suicide In Bijnor

A severe domestic dispute in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, tragically led to a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law allegedly attempting suicide, highlighting the critical need for conflict resolution and mental health support in families.

Key Points A mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in Bijnor, UP, allegedly attempted suicide after a prolonged domestic dispute.

Deepanshi (30) reportedly set herself on fire, while Mithlesh (50) consumed a poisonous substance.

Both women are in serious condition and receiving medical treatment in Delhi and Bijnor.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident in Gallakhedi village under Syohara police station limits.

A woman and her daughter-in-law allegedly attempted suicide on Wednesday following a prolonged domestic dispute here, police said.

According to Circle Officer (Dhampur) Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi, the incident took place in Gallakhedi village under the Syohara police station limits. The officer said Mithlesh (50), wife of Antar Singh, and her daughter-in-law Deepanshi (30), wife of Abhikant Yadav, had been quarrelling for the past few days.

Escalation Of Domestic Dispute

On Wednesday, when the dispute escalated, Deepanshi allegedly set herself on fire after pouring kerosene on her body. Around the same time, Mithlesh allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, the police said.

Deepanshi was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, while Mithlesh was admitted to a higher medical centre in Bijnor. Both are reported to be in serious condition. Police said an investigation into the incident is underway.