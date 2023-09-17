News
Mother, daughter detained for offering namaz at UP temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 17, 2023 17:50 IST
Police on Sunday detained a 38-year-old woman and her daughter for allegedly offering namaz at a Shiva temple in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly along with a cleric, officials said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said the action was taken after police received a complaint from the Kesarpur village head's husband, Prem Singh, who alleged that the incident took place on Friday.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Gaurav Singh said the woman and her daughter allegedly offered namaz at the temple on the cleric's advice.

 

"We have detained one Nazeer (38), her daughter Sabina (19) and cleric Chaman Shah Miyan in a case of hurting religious sentiments," he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Prem Singh, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 295A (act to outrage religious feelings of a community) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and an investigation was launched, the CO said.

"The trio has been detained and is being questioned," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
