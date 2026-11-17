In a tragic incident from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, unable to bear the shock of her husband's brutal murder the previous day, prompting a police investigation into both devastating events.

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Key Points A 28-year-old woman in Sultanpur allegedly consumed poison on Tuesday after her husband's murder.

Her husband, Dilip Chauhan, was stabbed to death on Monday evening in the Akhandnagar police station area.

The woman was referred to a higher medical facility due to her critical condition after initial treatment.

Police have registered a case against five named and four unidentified persons for Dilip Chauhan's murder.

Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the accused involved in the murder.

A 28-year-old woman allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Tuesday, apparently unable to bear the shock of her husband's murder here, police said.

Anita's husband, Dilip Chauhan, was stabbed to death on Monday evening in the Akhandnagar police station area. She consumed the poisonous substance on Tuesday morning, following which her family members rushed her to the Akhandnagar Community Health Centre (CHC).

Investigation Into Tragic Deaths

After providing initial treatment, doctors referred her to the Ambedkar Nagar Medical College for better medical care as her condition was critical.

Kadipur Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said the woman had been referred to a higher medical facility. The post-mortem examination of Dilip's body was being conducted on Tuesday, he added.

Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the accused, Gautam said.

Details Of The Murder Incident

According to the complaint, Dilip and Anil Kumar Singh alias Sonu had gone to relieve themselves near Sabaili village in Akhandnagar on Monday evening when they were allegedly attacked by Shivam Chauhan, Shubham, Avnish and three to four unidentified persons.

The accused allegedly broke liquor bottles and attacked the two men with knives with the intention of killing them, leaving both seriously injured.

Dilip, son of Narendra Bahadur Chauhan, died on the spot, while Anil Singh was taken to the Akhandnagar CHC. He was later referred to the district hospital in view of his critical condition.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dilip's father, a case has been registered at the Akhandnagar police station against five named and four unidentified persons, they said.

Inspector Dhirendra Kumar Verma is investigating the case, police said.