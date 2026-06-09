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Police Investigate Guna Constable's Apparent Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 16:18 IST

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Authorities are investigating the tragic death of 25-year-old Madhya Pradesh police constable Nisha Sharma, who was found dead by apparent suicide in her Guna government quarters.

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old woman constable, Nisha Sharma, was found dead in her Guna police quarters.
  • She allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, with police breaking into her room after neighbours raised an alarm.
  • Guna SP stated no evidence of distress has emerged so far, and an investigation is ongoing.
  • Sharma had recently returned from a two-day leave before the incident.

A 25-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the police quarters in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Tuesday, officials said. The constable, identified as Nisha Sharma, was posted at the Kotwali police station in Guna, they said. She committed suicide by hanging herself in her government quarters in the Police Lines. After being alerted, personnel of the Cantonment police station broke open the door of the room and sent her body to the district hospital for a post-mortem, an official said.

Investigation Underway Into Constable's Death

Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal said no evidence has emerged so far which suggests that Sharma was in distress. The deceased was a resident of Ashok Nagar district and had been living in the government quarters in the Guna Police Lines.

 

"Sharma's domestic help knocked on the door of her room several times in the morning, but went away after she did not get any response from inside. As the door of Nisha's quarter did not open till noon, the worried neighbours informed the Cantonment police station," the official said. A police team soon arrived and broke open the door. They found Sharma's body hanging from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet, he said.

As per the preliminary probe, constable Sharma had gone to her home in Ashok Nagar on a two-day leave. She had returned to Guna for duty on Monday evening, they said, adding that further investigation into the incident was underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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