Cleaning Staff Member Shot Dead In Patna

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a cleaning staff member, Urmila Devi, near Deepa Clinic in Patna on Thursday evening, as she succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to a hospital.

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Key Points A woman working as a cleaning staff member was shot dead near Deepa Clinic in Patna on Thursday evening.

The victim, identified as Urmila Devi, was a resident of the Bikram police station area.

She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

An FIR has been registered at Airport police station, and legal action is ongoing.

A woman working as a cleaning staff member at a clinic was shot dead near her workplace here on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place near Deepa Clinic within Airport police station area of Patna.

"The woman, identified as Urmila Devi, a resident of the Bikram police station area, was shot dead near Deepa Clinic, where she worked as a cleaning staff member," Sachivalaya SDPO-2 Saket Kumar told reporters.

She was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, Kumar said.

An FIR has been registered at Airport police station in connection with the incident, and further legal action is underway, he added.