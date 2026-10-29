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Cleaning Staff Member Shot Dead In Patna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 21:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a cleaning staff member, Urmila Devi, near Deepa Clinic in Patna on Thursday evening, as she succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to a hospital.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A woman working as a cleaning staff member was shot dead near Deepa Clinic in Patna on Thursday evening.
  • The victim, identified as Urmila Devi, was a resident of the Bikram police station area.
  • She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.
  • An FIR has been registered at Airport police station, and legal action is ongoing.

A woman working as a cleaning staff member at a clinic was shot dead near her workplace here on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place near Deepa Clinic within Airport police station area of Patna.

 

"The woman, identified as Urmila Devi, a resident of the Bikram police station area, was shot dead near Deepa Clinic, where she worked as a cleaning staff member," Sachivalaya SDPO-2 Saket Kumar told reporters.

She was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, Kumar said.

An FIR has been registered at Airport police station in connection with the incident, and further legal action is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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