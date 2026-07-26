Woman booked for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam slogans at Bengaluru protest

Bengaluru police have initiated legal action against an unidentified woman for allegedly displaying provocative placards in support of jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam during a student protest at Freedom Park.

IMAGE: Jailed activist Umar Khalid. Photograph: ANI Photo/File image

Key Points Bengaluru police have filed an FIR against an unidentified woman for displaying placards supporting jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

The incident took place during a student protest at Freedom Park, where demonstrators were also protesting police action in Delhi.

Police allege the placards, bearing slogans like "Umar Khalid Zindabad", were provocative and aimed at inciting unrest.

CCTV footage was reviewed to identify the woman, leading to the complaint and registration of a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The protest involved 1,000-1,500 people from various student organisations.

The police have registered an FIR against an unidentified woman for allegedly displaying placards carrying slogans in support of jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who are facing charges in the 2020 Delhi riots case, during a student protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, officials said.

According to the complaint lodged by a police sub-inspector deployed on bandobast duty, the incident took place between 5 pm and 5.30 pm on Friday while a large gathering of protesters was raising slogans.

The officer alleged that she noticed a young woman holding placards bearing the slogans "Umar Khalid Zindabad", "Sharjeel Imam Zindabad" and "Ukhaad Le BLR Police".

Investigation Into Provocative Placards

The complainant said she attempted to make her way through the crowd and seize the placards, but other protesters allegedly concealed them before she could reach the woman.

A search of the immediate area did not yield the placards because of the large number of people present, the complaint said.

"Subsequently, CCTV footage from Freedom Park and recordings from cameras carried by personnel deployed on camera duty were examined. During the review, it was found that an unidentified young woman had deliberately displayed provocative placards with the intention of inciting unrest and disturbing public peace," the complaint said.

Legal Action Initiated

"Accordingly, a complaint has been submitted seeking legal action against the unidentified young woman for intentionally displaying provocative placards during a peaceful protest," it added.

The protest, organised by student groups, was attended by around 1,000 to 1,500 people, including members of various student organisations. The demonstrators were protesting against the alleged police lathi charge on students in Delhi and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A case has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and further investigation is underway, police said.