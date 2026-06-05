Beed Woman Charged With Abetment After Husband's Tragic Suicide

A woman faces abetment of suicide charges in Beed after her husband, a revenue official, tragically ended his life just 12 days into their marriage, following allegations of an unwilling union and another relationship.

Key Points A woman has been booked for abetment of suicide in Beed after her husband ended his life 12 days post-marriage.

Ganesh Dattu Koli, a 26-year-old revenue official, died by suicide on May 25.

The deceased's mother alleged that his wife, Dipali Koli, was unwillingly married and had another relationship, causing her son distress.

Ambajogai city police registered the case against Dipali Koli based on the mother's complaint.

A woman was booked for abetment of suicide after her husband, a revenue official, ended his life just 12 days after marriage, Beed police said on Friday.

Tragic End To A New Marriage

Ganesh Dattu Koli (26), who was appointed as 'talathi' in Chandrapur in 2024, married Dipali Koli, a forensic department employee posted in Ambajogai, on May 13, an official said.

"As per the complaint of his mother, Dipali told her husband she was married off to him against her wishes. She left her marital home. Ganesh reportedly found out about her relationship with another person, which caused him distress. On May 25, he hanged himself," the official said.

Dipali was booked for abetment of suicide by Ambajogai city police station on the complaint of the deceased's mother, he said.