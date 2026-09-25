Notorious Drug Trafficker With 12 Cases Arrested In Delhi

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a significant drug operation in Narela, arresting a notorious woman with 12 prior criminal involvements and her alleged bodyguard, recovering heroin valued at Rs 2 crore.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested a woman with 12 prior criminal cases and her alleged bodyguard in Narela.

Heroin worth Rs 2 crore, along with Rs 7.93 lakh in cash, was recovered during the operation.

The woman, Parvati, is a listed 'bad character' and previously used children to sell drugs.

The arrests were made following specific intelligence on narcotic substance supply.

An investigation is underway to trace the source, recipients, and wider distribution network of the drugs.

A woman with 12 previous criminal involvements and her associate, who allegedly worked as her bodyguard, were arrested in Delhi's Narela area and heroin worth Rs 2 crore were recovered from them, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Parvati (42) and Vikaas Kumar alias Shanu (30), police said, adding that the suspected narcotics recovered from them have an estimated value of about Rs 2 crore. The arrests were made on September 23 following specific information about the possession and supply of narcotic substances, police said.

Major Drug Bust And Seizure Details

Police conducted a raid at a property in Bawana, where Parvati and Vikas were apprehended, they said. Police said 939 grams of fine-quality heroin, classified as commercial quantity, and 615 grams of adulterant or "power-cut" powder were recovered from the premises.

A total of Rs 7,93,170 in cash was also recovered -- Rs 3,95,670 from the premises and Rs 3,97,500 from a SUV car allegedly used by the accused, police said. The SUV was also seized.

Accused's Extensive Criminal History And Ongoing Probe

According to police, Parvati has been active in the area for several years and has 12 previous criminal involvements under the NDPS and Excise Acts. She is also listed as a bad character at Narela Industrial Area police station, they said. Police said Parvati had allegedly used children to sell smack in the area in 2017.

Investigators said she had been operating cautiously and allegedly maintained a network in a manner that made it difficult for police to trace the source and distribution chain. Vikas, a resident of Burari, had been staying with Parvati and allegedly worked as her bodyguard, police said.

An FIR has been registered at Narela police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the heroin, its intended recipients and the wider distribution network. The source and purpose of the cash recovered during the operation are also being examined, they said.