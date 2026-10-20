Petty Quarrel Leads To Woman's Murder In Palghar, Two Arrested

Police in Palghar, Maharashtra, have arrested two individuals in connection with the brutal murder of a 52-year-old woman, initially thought to be an accidental death, following an autopsy that revealed severe head trauma.

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Key Points Two persons were arrested on Tuesday in Palghar, Maharashtra, for allegedly bludgeoning a 52-year-old woman to death.

The victim, Sajani Vinod Waghari, was found critically injured on October 15, with initial reports suggesting an accidental death.

An autopsy revealed severe head trauma and excessive bleeding, confirming foul play and leading police to register a murder case.

Nilesh Dharmaji Chibhade (35) and Ujawala Navsu Khutade (33) were identified and arrested by special police teams.

Interrogation revealed the duo allegedly used a hammer to bludgeon the woman following a minor altercation.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning a 52-year-old woman to death over a petty quarrel in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Reveals Foul Play

The victim, Sajani Vinod Waghari, was found critically injured near an iron bridge in Saphala on October 15 and declared brought dead at a local health centre, where initial reports suspected an accidental death, an official said.

However, the autopsy report revealed that the woman had suffered severe head trauma and excessive bleeding caused by a blow behind her ear. Confirming foul play, police registered a murder case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said.

Special teams comprising personnel from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Saphala police station were formed to trace the perpetrators, and they zeroed in on Nilesh Dharmaji Chibhade (35) and Ujawala Navsu Khutade (33), both residents of Jawhar, he said.

Interrogation revealed that the duo allegedly bludgeoned the woman with a hammer following a minor altercation, the SP said, adding that the duo was produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody until October 22.