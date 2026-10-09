Woman Attacks Husband With Knife Over Suspected Affair

A woman in Meerut was arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking her husband with a knife on his private parts on Thursday, reportedly after sedating him due to suspicions of an affair.

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Key Points A woman was taken into custody on Friday for allegedly attacking her husband with a knife in Meerut.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the Jaid Garden area, reportedly due to the woman's suspicion of her husband's friendship with another woman.

The accused, Shabnam, allegedly sedated her husband, Nadeem, with an intoxicating substance in coffee before the assault.

Nadeem sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

Police registered a case and took Shabnam into custody.

A woman was taken into custody for allegedly attacking her husband with a knife on his private parts here, police said on Friday.

Meerut Woman Arrested For Assault

The incident took place on Thursday in the Jaid Garden area under the Lisari Gate Police Station limits, allegedly after the woman suspected her husband of being friends with another woman.

Circle Officer (Kotwali) Sangram Singh said the accused, Shabnam, attacked her husband, Nadeem, with a knife, leaving him injured.

The injured man was admitted to a hospital, police said.

According to preliminary information, Shabnam mixed an intoxicating substance in coffee given to her husband to make him fall asleep and attacked him with a knife after he lost consciousness.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of law and took the woman into custody, Singh said.