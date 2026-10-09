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Woman Held For Attempted Mutilation Of Husband

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 09, 2026 21:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a shocking incident of domestic violence, a 30-year-old woman in Meerut was arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking her husband with a knife and attempting to sever his genitals.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Friday in Meerut for allegedly attacking her husband with a knife.
  • The accused, identified as Shabnam, reportedly attempted to sever her husband Nadeem's genitals during the assault.
  • Police registered an FIR at the Lisari Gate police station on Thursday, and Shabnam was arrested near Shaukeen Garden on Friday.
  • The knife allegedly used in the attack was recovered from her possession, and she will be produced before a court soon.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested here on Friday for allegedly attacking her husband with a knife and trying to sever his genitals, police said.

Details Of The Alleged Attack

The accused Shabnam, a resident of Zaid Garden under the Lisari Gate police station limits, allegedly attacked and injured her husband Nadeem, they said.

 

Police said an FIR was registered at the Lisari Gate police station on Thursday, and Shabnam was arrested near the railway tracks in Shaukeen Garden on Friday. The knife allegedly used in the attack was recovered from her possession, police said, adding that she will be produced before a court soon.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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meerut crimewoman arrestedknife attackdomestic violenceattempted mutilation

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