Woman assaulted for objecting to loud drums during Ganpati procession

A family faced a violent assault during a Ganesh immersion procession after a woman politely asked a group to lower the volume of their drums.

IMAGE: The incident occurred after a woman asked a group to reduce drum volume due to her young children. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A family in Ulhasnagar was allegedly assaulted during a Ganesh immersion procession.

The woman, her husband, brother-in-law, and an acquaintance were reportedly attacked.

Police have registered a case against 12 individuals involved in the assault.

Charges include unlawful assembly, rioting, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult.

A group of people allegedly assaulted a woman and her family members after she asked them not to play loud drums during a Ganesh immersion procession in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The police have registered a case against 12 individuals in connection with the incident, which occurred on the night of September 20 at the Subhash Nagar area in Ulhasnagar, they said.

Incident Details And Police Action

The 35-year-old woman asked the group to move down the street while playing heavy drums during the immersion procession because the loud noise was disturbing her two children, aged 2 and 4 months, a police official said.

The group then assaulted the woman, her husband, brother-in-law and another acquaintance and also abused and threatened them, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case against 12 persons on charges of unlawful assembly, rioting, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult, the official said.