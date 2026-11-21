Six individuals have been arrested in Jharkhand's Dumka district for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old woman, forcing her to disrobe, and filming the heinous act, prompting a police investigation.

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Key Points Six individuals have been arrested in Jharkhand's Dumka district for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old woman.

The accused are also alleged to have forced the woman to remove her clothes and filmed the act.

The incident took place on Thursday in a village within Jarmundi police station limits.

Police arrested the six accused on Saturday, seizing two mobile phones used for filming, and they confessed to the crime.

An FIR was lodged on Friday based on the victim's statement, and further investigation is underway.

Six people have been arrested in Jharkhand's Dumka district for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old woman, forcing her to remove clothes and filming the act, police said on Saturday.

Police Action And Investigation

The incident took place in a village on Thursday within the Jarmundi police station limits, when the woman was returning home from a paddy field, a senior officer said.

"We arrested the six accused on Saturday and seized two mobile phones from their possession, which they allegedly used to take photographs and videos of the woman. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime," Jarmundi police station officer-in-charge, Dayanand Sah, told PTI.

An FIR was lodged based on the victim's statement on Friday, and further investigation is underway, he said.