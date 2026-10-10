Uttarakhand Vigilance Nabs ASI In Bribery Sting

The Uttarakhand Vigilance Department on Saturday arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector Sonia in Haridwar for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the police force.

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Key Points Uttarakhand Vigilance Department arrested ASI Sonia on Saturday.

ASI Sonia was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe in Haridwar.

The bribe was demanded to settle a dispute in a complainant's favour.

A case has been registered against the accused ASI under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Vigilance Department of Uttarakhand on Saturday arrested a woman assistant sub-inspector posted in Haridwar district after catching her red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said.

A complaint had been received against ASI Sonia, posted at the Ranipur police station, alleging that she was demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 in exchange for settling a dispute in the complainant's favour, they said.

Upon verifying the complaint, the Vigilance Department laid a trap and caught Sonia red-handed while she was accepting the bribe money.

A case has been registered against the accused ASI under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.