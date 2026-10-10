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Uttarakhand Vigilance Nabs ASI In Bribery Sting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 10, 2026 23:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Uttarakhand Vigilance Department on Saturday arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector Sonia in Haridwar for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the police force.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Uttarakhand Vigilance Department arrested ASI Sonia on Saturday.
  • ASI Sonia was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe in Haridwar.
  • The bribe was demanded to settle a dispute in a complainant's favour.
  • A case has been registered against the accused ASI under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Vigilance Department of Uttarakhand on Saturday arrested a woman assistant sub-inspector posted in Haridwar district after catching her red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said.

A complaint had been received against ASI Sonia, posted at the Ranipur police station, alleging that she was demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 in exchange for settling a dispute in the complainant's favour, they said.

 

Upon verifying the complaint, the Vigilance Department laid a trap and caught Sonia red-handed while she was accepting the bribe money.

A case has been registered against the accused ASI under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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