Major Breakthrough In Tiger Shroff Firing Probe

The Mumbai Crime Branch has made a significant breakthrough in the Tiger Shroff firing case, arresting a woman from Haryana, bringing the total number of arrests to 13 as investigations continue into the October 18 incident.

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Key Points Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a woman from Karnal, Haryana, in connection with the actor Tiger Shroff firing case on Sunday.

This arrest increases the total number of accused held to 13, including three women, in the ongoing investigation.

The firing incident took place on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area, targeting Tiger Shroff's car as he left a football ground.

Tiger Shroff was unhurt, but his car driver and a bystander (a vlogger) were injured during the shooting.

The Crime Branch is conducting raids across multiple states to apprehend all individuals involved in the conspiracy, logistics, and weapon supply.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested one more accused, a woman, from Haryana in connection with the actor Tiger Shroff firing case, a police official said on Monday, taking the number of those held so far to 13.

Investigation Continues In High-Profile Case

The woman was nabbed from Karnal on Sunday, he said without disclosing her identity or role in the crime.

According to the Crime Branch official, the 22-year-old accused was apprehended with the assistance of the Karnal police, and further legal action to bring her to Mumbai was underway.

With this, 13 people, including alleged shooters, have been arrested so far in connection with the October 18 firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area when he was leaving a football ground. While the 36-year-old 'Baaghi' actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, a vlogger, were injured in the shooting.

The arrested accused include three women.

The Crime Branch has been conducting raids across multiple states as part of its ongoing probe to track down all individuals involved in the conspiracy, logistics, and supply of weapons, said the official.