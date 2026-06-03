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Woman claims on video she cooked beef for Bengal CM, arrested in Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 16:24 IST

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The Gurugram police have arrested a woman for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by uploading a video claiming to have cooked beef for the West Bengal chief minister, sparking a legal battle and raising questions about online content and religious sensitivities.

Cooking

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Gaelle Marcel/Unsplash

Key Points

  • The Gurugram police arrested Jyotsna Bibi for uploading a video claiming she cooked beef for the West Bengal chief minister.
  • Bibi, a domestic help from West Bengal, faces charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
  • Her bail petition was denied by the court, with the next hearing scheduled for June 8.
  • The police seized her mobile phone for forensic examination and opposed bail, citing concerns about influencing witnesses.
  • The incident follows recent West Bengal government guidelines requiring a 'fit certificate' for animal slaughter.

The Gurgram police has arrested a woman after she uploaded a video in which she claimed to have cooked beef for West Bengal's new chief minister, the police said on Wednesday.

Jyotsna Bibi, who is a resident of West Bengal's South Dinajpur district and worked as a domestic help in Gurugram's Chakkarpur area, was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The police also seized her mobile phone.

 

Controversial Video Sparks Outrage

According to the police, on May 30, the Chakkarpur police chowki received information that a controversy had erupted over a video related to beef.

The complainant, Dinesh Yadav, a resident of Chakkarpur village, showed an apparently taunting video in which a woman allegedly said, "I have cooked up some beef just for you (West Bengal chief minister). You didn't let me perform the qurbani (sacrifice) this time around," she said.

Legal Proceedings and Bail Denial

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR at the Sector 29 police station and arrested Bibi on May 30. She was sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court.

On Tuesday, Bibi's lawyer filed a bail petition, but she was denied bail. Hearing the petition, the judicial magistrate first class court set June 8 for the next hearing, the police informed.

Advocate Sundar, representing the complainant, said that the parties' arguments on the accused's bail petition were heard on Tuesday.

"We also seized the accused's mobile phone and preserved it for forensic examination.

"The police also opposed the bail application in court, arguing that if the accused is released, she could influence witnesses. A further probe is underway," said a senior police officer.

West Bengal Government's Slaughter Guidelines

Earlier, in May, the West Bengal government issued a set of guidelines barring animal slaughter without a "fit certificate" from authorities and warned of penal action if the directions are not adhered to.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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