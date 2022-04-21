News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Woman arrested for trying to extort crores from Maharashtra minister Munde

Woman arrested for trying to extort crores from Maharashtra minister Munde

Source: PTI
April 21, 2022 16:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort crores of rupees from Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde by threatening to accuse him of rape, the Mumbai police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde.

Renu Sharma (40), the accused, is the sister of Karuna Sharma who had claimed last year that she was the Nationalist Congress Party politician's second wife.

 

A First Information Report was registered at Malabar Hill police station against Renu Sharma on Munde's complaint, after which the crime branch of Mumbai police took over the case and arrested Renu from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

She was produced before a court in Indore and brought to Mumbai on transit remand, he said.

Renu Sharma had allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore in cash and a shop valued at Rs 5 crore, mobile phones and other expensive gifts from Munde by threatening to defame him by lodging a complaint of rape, the official said.

Munde initially gave her Rs 3 lakh and a mobile phone valued at Rs 1.42 lakh through one person, but approached the police when her demands did not cease, the official said, adding that a probe was on.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NCP's Dhananjay Munde booked for remarks on Pankaja
NCP's Dhananjay Munde booked for remarks on Pankaja
Pune bank takes 'possession' of Dhananjay Munde's flat
Pune bank takes 'possession' of Dhananjay Munde's flat
How Gopinath Munde lost his nephew to the NCP
How Gopinath Munde lost his nephew to the NCP
Man United name Ten Hag as new manager
Man United name Ten Hag as new manager
Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in J-K
Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in J-K
Bombed Out Ukraine
Bombed Out Ukraine
7 electoral trusts received Rs 258 cr; BJP got 82%
7 electoral trusts received Rs 258 cr; BJP got 82%
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

NCP says rape charges against Munde serious

NCP says rape charges against Munde serious

Woman withdraws rape complaint against Maha Min Munde

Woman withdraws rape complaint against Maha Min Munde

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances