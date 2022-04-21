Woman arrested for trying to extort crores from Maharashtra minister Munde

A woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort crores of rupees from Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde by threatening to accuse him of rape, the Mumbai police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde.



Renu Sharma (40), the accused, is the sister of Karuna Sharma who had claimed last year that she was the Nationalist Congress Party politician's second wife.

A First Information Report was registered at Malabar Hill police station against Renu Sharma on Munde's complaint, after which the crime branch of Mumbai police took over the case and arrested Renu from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

She was produced before a court in Indore and brought to Mumbai on transit remand, he said.

Renu Sharma had allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore in cash and a shop valued at Rs 5 crore, mobile phones and other expensive gifts from Munde by threatening to defame him by lodging a complaint of rape, the official said.

Munde initially gave her Rs 3 lakh and a mobile phone valued at Rs 1.42 lakh through one person, but approached the police when her demands did not cease, the official said, adding that a probe was on.