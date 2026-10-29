GRP Nabs Woman Thief, Recovers Rs 14.38 Lakh Gold From Train Passengers

The Kalyan Government Railway Police have successfully apprehended a 36-year-old woman, Yashoda Shankar Harijan, recovering gold ornaments worth Rs 14.38 lakh stolen from women passengers on suburban local trains.

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Key Points The Kalyan GRP arrested a 36-year-old woman for stealing gold from women passengers on suburban local trains.

Accused Yashoda Shankar Harijan was apprehended on October 23 near Mankhurd-Ghatkopar freeway entry road.

The arrest followed intelligence inputs and CCTV footage analysis after a complaint was registered on October 21.

Police recovered gold ornaments valued at over Rs 14.38 lakh from the accused.

Her questioning helped crack cases registered at both Karjat and Kalyan railway police stations.

The Kalyan unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 36-year-old woman who allegedly stole from women passengers travelling on suburban local trains and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 14.38 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

How Police Tracked The Suspect

Accused Yashoda Shankar Harijan, a resident of Mumbai's Mankhurd area, was apprehended near the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar freeway entry road on October 23, following intelligence inputs and CCTV footage analysis, the GRP said in a release.

The breakthrough came after a case was registered at the Karjat railway police station on October 21, following a woman passenger's complaint about the theft of her gold jewellery while she was travelling on a local train.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, investigators identified a suspect whose records matched the accused, leading to her arrest, it said.

Harijan's questioning helped police crack the Karjat railway police station case and a separate case registered at the Kalyan railway police station.

The railway police recovered gold ornaments valued at over Rs 14.38 lakh from the women, it added.