HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Police Arrest Woman For Stealing Mangalsutra At Bangla Sahib

Police Arrest Woman For Stealing Mangalsutra At Bangla Sahib

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 14:39 IST

x

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 36-year-old woman, Vaishnavi Chavan Chauhan, for the alleged theft of a gold mangalsutra from a devotee at the revered Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, with the stolen jewellery now recovered.

Key Points

  • A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a gold mangalsutra from a devotee at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi.
  • The accused, identified as Vaishnavi Chavan Chauhan from Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, had the stolen ornament recovered from her possession.
  • The theft occurred inside the ladies' bathing area (Snanghar) of the gurdwara.
  • Police launched an investigation after a complaint and apprehended the accused based on a tip-off regarding her presence on the premises.
  • The complainant identified the recovered mangalsutra, leading to the formal arrest of the accused.

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gold mangalsutra from a devotee at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the stolen ornament has been recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Vaishnavi Chavan Chauhan, a resident of Maharashtra's Nandurbar district.

Gurdwara Theft Investigation

On Wednesday, a woman from Uttam Nagar lodged a complaint alleging that her gold mangalsutra had been stolen a day earlier while she was visiting the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with her family. The complainant told police that the theft took place inside the ladies' bathing area (Snanghar) of the gurdwara, where an unidentified woman allegedly stole the ornament.

 

A case was registered and an investigation was launched. During the investigation, police received a tip-off regarding the accused's presence inside the gurdwara premises. Acting on the information, the team traced and detained her.

"During her search, conducted in the presence of women police personnel, the stolen gold mangalsutra was recovered from her possession," the officer said. The complainant identified the recovered ornament as her stolen property, following which the accused was formally arrested, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman Betrays Friend's Trust, Steals Cash and Gold in Delhi
Woman Betrays Friend's Trust, Steals Cash and Gold in Delhi
Woman among 5 held for Punjab varsity ex-VC's Padma Bhushan medal theft
Woman among 5 held for Punjab varsity ex-VC's Padma Bhushan medal theft
Woman Arrested for Stealing Jewellery from Vulnerable Women in Delhi
Woman Arrested for Stealing Jewellery from Vulnerable Women in Delhi
Delhi Domestic Help Arrested For Stealing Jewellery
Delhi: Juveniles Held For Rs 20 Lakh Jewellery Snatch
Delhi: Juveniles Held For Rs 20 Lakh Jewellery Snatch

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 2

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 3

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

VIDEOS

Mona Singh Steals the Show in Floral Glam0:58

Mona Singh Steals the Show in Floral Glam

Aamir-Gauri's Special Bond Caught on Camera1:07

Aamir-Gauri's Special Bond Caught on Camera

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly0:39

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO