Police Arrest Woman For Stealing Mangalsutra At Bangla Sahib

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 36-year-old woman, Vaishnavi Chavan Chauhan, for the alleged theft of a gold mangalsutra from a devotee at the revered Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, with the stolen jewellery now recovered.

Key Points A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a gold mangalsutra from a devotee at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi.

The accused, identified as Vaishnavi Chavan Chauhan from Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, had the stolen ornament recovered from her possession.

The theft occurred inside the ladies' bathing area (Snanghar) of the gurdwara.

Police launched an investigation after a complaint and apprehended the accused based on a tip-off regarding her presence on the premises.

The complainant identified the recovered mangalsutra, leading to the formal arrest of the accused.

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gold mangalsutra from a devotee at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the stolen ornament has been recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Vaishnavi Chavan Chauhan, a resident of Maharashtra's Nandurbar district.

Gurdwara Theft Investigation

On Wednesday, a woman from Uttam Nagar lodged a complaint alleging that her gold mangalsutra had been stolen a day earlier while she was visiting the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with her family. The complainant told police that the theft took place inside the ladies' bathing area (Snanghar) of the gurdwara, where an unidentified woman allegedly stole the ornament.

A case was registered and an investigation was launched. During the investigation, police received a tip-off regarding the accused's presence inside the gurdwara premises. Acting on the information, the team traced and detained her.

"During her search, conducted in the presence of women police personnel, the stolen gold mangalsutra was recovered from her possession," the officer said. The complainant identified the recovered ornament as her stolen property, following which the accused was formally arrested, police said.