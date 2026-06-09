How Bengaluru Police Uncovered A Prostitution Racket

Bengaluru police have successfully busted a prostitution racket operating from a rented house, leading to an arrest and the rescue of two women, highlighting ongoing efforts against organised crime.

Key Points Bengaluru police arrested a woman for allegedly running a prostitution racket from a rented house in Chikkabanavara.

The operation, conducted by the Women Protection Squad of Central Crime Branch, led to the rescue of two women.

The arrested woman confessed to facilitating prostitution services for financial gain by contacting clients via telephone.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the racket.

A woman was arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket from a rented house here, police said on Tuesday. The arrest was made by the Women Protection Squad of Central Crime Branch, they said.

Police Bust Prostitution Ring In Bengaluru

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a house located in Rudramma Layout of Chikkabanavara recently, where women were being housed for the purpose of prostitution, police said.

During the operation, one woman who had allegedly forced or induced women into prostitution was taken into custody while two other women who were engaged in prostitution were rescued, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the detained woman reportedly confessed that, with the intention of earning more money, she used to contact men seeking prostitution services over the telephone, invite them to the house, and facilitate prostitution activities there, he said.

Further investigation is currently in progress, police said.