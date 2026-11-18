Police in Pulwama have arrested a woman in connection with the murder of her mother-in-law, following the earlier apprehension of an accomplice who implicated her in the crime.

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Key Points A woman, Bilkees Akhter, was arrested on Wednesday in Pulwama for her alleged involvement in her mother-in-law's murder.

Her arrest follows the apprehension of an accomplice, Imran Ahmad Mir, who was nabbed on November 11.

Mir allegedly confessed that Bilkees offered him money to murder her 70-year-old mother-in-law, Jana Begum.

The murder came to light on October 19, prompting police to form a special investigation team.

Forensic evidence has been collected, and police are investigating if more individuals are involved.

A woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of her mother-in-law in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Investigation Into Pulwama Murder

Police identified the arrested woman as Bilkees Akhter. Her arrest came after the police nabbed her accomplice earlier this month.

The matter came to light on October 19, when Pulwama police received information about the murder of Jana Begum (70), a resident of Parigam Jagir area.

The police then filed an FIR under BNS section 103 (1) (murder), and a special investigation team (SIT) was formed, a police spokesman said.

During the probe, her accomplice, Imran Ahmad Mir, a resident of Parigam Jagir, was arrested on November 11.

Mir allegedly told the police that Bilkees offered him money to murder her mother-in-law, police said.

Police said the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Srinagar, has collected important evidence and added that they are probing the involvement of any other persons.