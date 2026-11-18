Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district have arrested a woman, Bilkees Akhter, in connection with the murder of her 70-year-old mother-in-law, Jana Begum, following the apprehension of an accomplice who implicated her.

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Key Points A woman, Bilkees Akhter, was arrested on Wednesday in Pulwama for the murder of her mother-in-law.

Her arrest came after police nabbed an accomplice, Imran Ahmad Mir, earlier this month.

Mir allegedly confessed that Bilkees Akhter offered him money to murder her mother-in-law, Jana Begum.

The murder came to light on October 19, leading to an FIR and the formation of a special investigation team.

Forensic evidence has been collected, and police are investigating the involvement of any other persons.

A woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of her mother-in-law in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Pulwama Murder Investigation Progresses

Police identified the arrested woman as Bilkees Akhter. Her arrest came after the police nabbed her accomplice earlier this month.

The matter came to light on October 19, when Pulwama police received information about the murder of Jana Begum (70), a resident of Parigam Jagir area.

The police then filed an FIR under BNS section 103 (1) (murder), and a special investigation team (SIT) was formed, a police spokesman said.

During the probe, her accomplice, Imran Ahmad Mir, a resident of Parigam Jagir, was arrested on November 11.

Mir allegedly told the police that Bilkees offered him money to murder her mother-in-law, police said.

Police said the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Srinagar, has collected important evidence and added that they are probing the involvement of any other persons.