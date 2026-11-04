How A Woman Hacked Demat Account, Sold Shares Worth Crores

Mumbai Police have arrested a woman for a sophisticated cyber fraud involving the hacking of a demat account, selling high-value shares worth over Rs 4.5 crore, and diverting funds to penny stocks by intercepting OTPs.

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Key Points A woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hacking into a demat account and selling high-value shares.

The perpetrator sold shares worth Rs 4,58,34,579 and used the funds to purchase penny stocks worth Rs 1,71,60,032 in August.

The accused gained unauthorised access by illegally obtaining a SIM card linked to the victim's email, allowing her to intercept the OTP.

Police successfully froze shares valued at Rs 2,86,74,547 following the incident.

The arrested woman has a history of similar cyber offences.

Police have arrested a woman for allegedly hacking into one person's demat account, selling high-value shares and diverting the proceeds to purchase penny stocks, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by the female victim, a case was registered at the South Region Cyber Police Station.

How The Demat Account Was Compromised

The incident occurred in August, when an unidentified individual used internet-based tools to gain unauthorised access to the victim's demat account. The perpetrator sold shares worth Rs 4,58,34,579 and utilised the proceeds to purchase low-value 'penny stocks' worth Rs 1,71,60,032. Following the incident, the police successfully froze shares valued at Rs 2,86,74,547.

Investigation confirmed that the One-Time Password (OTP) required to log into the demat account was sent to the complainant's email address. The accused woman had illegally obtained a SIM card linked to the mobile number associated with that email account, allowing her to access the email and intercept the OTP.

Using this unauthorised access, she logged into the demat account, sold the existing shares without consent, and bought penny stocks to execute the fraud.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday. Her background check found that she had previously been arrested in connection with similar cyber offences, the official added.