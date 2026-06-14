Maharashtra Police Crack Gold Theft Case, Rescue Stolen Cattle

Latur police have demonstrated swift action by arresting a woman in connection with a significant gold theft and recovering most of the stolen jewellery, alongside successfully rescuing three stolen bulls in separate incidents.

Key Points Latur police arrested a woman for stealing gold ornaments valued at Rs 15 lakh from a house.

Police successfully recovered gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 13.63 lakh from the accused.

In a separate incident, Latur police rescued three stolen bulls from Sarola village within hours.

The stolen cattle were found tied on a farm embankment and safely returned to the farmer.

Police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth around Rs 15 lakh from a house in Latur city of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday. Police traced the accused through technical analysis and confidential information, leading to the recovery of the stolen jewellery worth around Rs 13.63 lakh from her, a Vivekanand Chowk police station official added.

Latur Police Recover Stolen Cattle

In a separate incident, police recently rescued three bulls stolen from Sarola village within hours. The search operation was conducted in nearby fields and rural pathways, police said, adding that the bulls were found tied on a farm embankment nearly two km away from the incident site. The cattle were safely returned to the farmer, he said.