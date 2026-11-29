A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in Jhansi for allegedly attempting to vandalise a Dr B R Ambedkar statue, with police citing mental stress after a family dispute as the motive.

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Key Points A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday in Jhansi for allegedly attempting to vandalise a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The incident occurred early Sunday on Talabpura main road, reportedly due to mental stress following a family dispute on Saturday night.

Police identified the accused, Shivangi Mehraulia, through CCTV footage, though the statue was not damaged.

A case has been registered against her under sections 192 and 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused has been produced before a court, and investigations are ongoing, with the local situation remaining peaceful.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to vandalise a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Chirgaon area here, police said.

Jhansi Police Action

Circle Officer (Moth) Sunil Kumar Sharma said the incident took place early Sunday on the Talabpura main road, where a statue of Dr Ambedkar is installed.

According to police, the woman allegedly had a dispute with family members on Saturday night and later attempted to vandalise the statue due to mental stress. However, she could not damage the statue.

Police identified the woman, Shivangi Mehraulia, through CCTV footage and arrested her, they said.

A case has been registered against her under sections 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 298 (defiling a place of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said.

The accused has been produced before a court, and the matter is being investigated, he said, adding that the situation in the area remains peaceful.