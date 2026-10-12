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Delhi Customs Seize Rs 5.62 Crore Hydroponic Cannabis From Bangkok Passenger

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 12, 2026 18:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport arrested an Indian woman arriving from Bangkok, seizing 16 kg of 'hydroponic' cannabis worth Rs 5.62 crore from her baggage.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An Indian woman was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday.
  • Customs officials recovered 16 kg of 'hydroponic' cannabis, valued at Rs 5.62 crore, from her baggage.
  • The interception occurred on October 10 at Terminal 3, based on profiling.
  • The suspected contraband was seized, and the woman was arrested under the NDPS Act.

An Indian woman arriving from Bangkok was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here after customs officials allegedly recovered 16 kg of 'hydroponic' cannabis worth around Rs 5.62 crore from her baggage, officials said on Monday.

The Indian passenger was intercepted at Terminal 3 on October 10 based on profiling, an official statement said.

 

During the examination of her trolley bag, officials recovered six polythene pouches containing suspected 'hydroponic' (water-grown) cannabis weighing 16,041 grams (net), the statement said.

The suspected contraband was seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the woman was arrested under relevant sections, according to the statement.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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hydroponic cannabis seizureindira gandhi international airportndps act arrestdrug smuggling indiabangkok flight passenger

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