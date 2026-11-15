Woman, Two Brothers Arrested For Husband's Murder In Palghar

In a shocking incident from Palghar, Maharashtra, a woman and her two brothers have been arrested for the alleged murder of her husband, Sameer Shaikh, following a heated domestic dispute.

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Key Points A woman and her two brothers were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly killing her husband.

The victim, Sameer Shaikh, and his wife frequently argued over home-related issues.

Tensions escalated on Saturday, leading the wife to call her brothers to their Nalasopara flat.

The brothers allegedly assaulted and strangled Shaikh during and after an altercation.

Police have initiated further investigation to determine the underlying triggers of the crime.

A woman and her two brothers were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly killing her husband over a domestic dispute, police said on Sunday.

Details Of The Domestic Dispute

Victim Sameer Shaikh lived with his wife in the Nalasopara area. According to the police, the couple frequently argued over home-related issues, and tensions escalated sharply following another heated exchange between them on Saturday.

During the altercation, the woman called her two brothers, who also reside in the same locality, to her flat, an official said.

The two men rushed to their sister's house and allegedly brutally assaulted Shaikh. Although he managed to break free, the brothers chased him down, continued the assault and allegedly strangled him, the official said.

Police subsequently arrested the woman and her brothers, he said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the underlying triggers behind the crime, the official added.