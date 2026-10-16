Faridabad Wife, Lover Arrested In Husband's Murder Plot

Police in Faridabad have arrested a woman and her alleged lover for the brutal murder of her husband, Gopal, who was reportedly killed with a knife after falling asleep, stemming from a suspected extramarital affair.

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Key Points A woman and her alleged lover were arrested in Faridabad for conspiring to murder her husband, Gopal.

The victim's brother, Bhoora, filed a complaint alleging his sister-in-law Kajal and Yogendra killed Gopal due to an alleged affair.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the wife, Kajal, allegedly slashed Gopal's throat with a knife late Thursday night after he fell asleep.

Gopal had been working in Faridabad for 15 years, while his wife and children resided in their native village.

Police registered a murder case and are currently questioning the arrested individuals.

A woman, along with her purported lover, allegedly conspired to murder her husband who stood in the way of the 'affair', with the wife allegedly landing the fatal knife blow on man's neck.

The woman and the said lover have been arrested and are being questioned, police said on Friday.

Investigation Into Faridabad Murder

According to police, the deceased Gopal, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, was residing in Shyam Colony in Faridabad, where he had been working for around 15 years.

He had also gotten married here, with his wife Kajal and children residing in Kumarpur village, while Gopal stayed in Faridabad for occupational purposes.

According to the complaint filed by Bhoora, brother of the deceased, he reached Faridabad on Thursday morning and found Gopal dead at a relative's place in Shyam Colony.

"There was conflict within the family regarding Gopal's wife Kajal's acquaintance and alleged relationship with a man named Yogendra, who also belonged to the same village," Bhoora said in his complaint, alleging that Kajal and Yogendra had killed Gopal.

Following the complaint, a murder case was registered at Palla police station and Kajal and Yogendra were arrested on Friday, police said.

Accused Confess To Conspiracy

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had conspired to get rid of Gopal. On Wednesday, the deceased's wife arrived in Faridabad and stayed at the home of a relative in Shyam Colony. Gopal also used to visit the place due to familial ties.

"Late Thursday night, Gopal arrived there under the influence of alcohol. After he fell asleep, his wife allegedly slashed his throat with a knife, which resulted in his death," a senior police officer said.

The accused are being questioned, while the body has been handed over to kin after post-mortem, the officer added.