Ghaziabad Wife, Gym Trainer Lover Held For Husband's Stabbing

In a shocking incident from Ghaziabad, a woman and her gym trainer lover have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder her husband, who miraculously survived a brutal stabbing earlier this week.

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Key Points A woman and her gym trainer lover were arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly conspiring to kill her husband earlier this week.

The husband, Shashank Katharia, 35, was stabbed over 10 times on the morning of October 26 but survived and is in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations revealed the accused, Priya Sharma and Pratap Singh, were in a relationship for about eight months and plotted the murder to get married.

Both suspects confessed their involvement in the crime during questioning and have been sent to jail.

Priya Sharma, who works in the postal department with her husband, was previously married before her four-year marriage to Kantharia.

A woman and her alleged lover, a gym trainer, have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill her husband who was sleeping next to their three-year-old daughter when he was stabbed more than 10 times earlier this week, police said.

Shashank Katharia, 35, survived the murderous bid on his life at the couple's home in Vasundhara on the morning of October 26 and is under treatment at a private hospital here. His condition is critical, officials said.

Though the attack and the arrests took place three days ago on Monday, the details have come to light only now.

Details Of The Attack

Recapping the events of that morning, an official said Priya Sharma had gone to the gym that morning as she usually did, leaving her husband and their daughter sleeping.

Both husband and wife work in the postal department in New Delhi.

Kantharia rushed out of the house crying for help after he was attacked. As neighbours came to his rescue, the assailant saw his chance and fled the scene.

The neighbours subsequently informed the police who rushed the injured man to a hospital.

Investigation Uncovers Conspiracy

"Shashank was stabbed more than 10 times and was admitted to hospital in a critical condition. CCTV footage was examined to identify the assailant, who was identified as Pratap Singh, a gym trainer," said Indirapuram Assistant Commissioner of Police Suryabali Maurya said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Singh and Sharma got into a relationship about eight months ago and wanted to get married. They conspired to eliminate Kantharia to clear the way for their marriage, the ACP said.

Both were taken into custody and questioned, following which they allegedly confessed their involvement in the crime, the ACP said. They were sent to jail by a court.

During interrogation, Priya told police that she had married Kantharia four years ago. It was her second marriage.

Kantharia originally hails from Jhansi, while Priya is a native of Delhi, police said.