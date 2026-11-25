Police in Ghazipur have launched a major investigation after a 35-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants on Wednesday morning in Dharwa village.

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Key Points A 35-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were allegedly hacked to death on Wednesday morning in Ghazipur.

The incident occurred in Dharwa village under the Nandganj police station area.

The victims were identified as Jaimoon Nisha and Maimun Nisha.

Police teams have launched an operation to apprehend the unidentified assailants.

The motive behind the brutal murders is currently being ascertained by authorities.

A 35-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified assailants here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Dharwa village under the Nandganj police station area. The deceased were identified as Jaimoon Nisha (35) and her daughter Maimun Nisha (12), they said.

Nandganj Station House Officer Atul Kumar Mishra said police teams had launched an operation to apprehend the accused.

"Efforts are underway to arrest the killers, and we hope to achieve success soon," Mishra said.

Police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation.

Senior police officers and a forensic team also reached the village to collect evidence and examine the scene.

"The motive behind the murders is being ascertained. Further details will be shared as and when new information emerges," Mishra said.