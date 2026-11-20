Kolkata Police are actively investigating a distressing incident of alleged sexual harassment reported by a woman on a crowded Metro train on Wednesday, highlighting concerns about public transport safety.

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Key Points A woman reported sexual harassment on a Kolkata Metro train on Wednesday evening.

The incident involved an inebriated man who allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The accused managed to escape at Rabindra Sadan station amidst a commotion.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

A woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a person in an inebriated condition aboard a Kolkata Metro train, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Police Investigate Metro Harassment

The incident took place on Wednesday on a Kavi Subhash-bound train around 8.47 pm, he said.

"The woman in her complaint alleged that she was inappropriately touched by the man in the crowded train," the officer told PTI.

A complaint in this regard was lodged at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station.

"Amid a commotion, the accused got off the train when it reached Rabindra Sadan station," the officer said.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events, he said.

"Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," the officer added.