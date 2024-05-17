News
Woman alleges rape on express train in Thane

Woman alleges rape on express train in Thane

Source: PTI
May 17, 2024 15:56 IST
A case has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly raping a woman after rendering her unconscious onboard an express train in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Friday.

The Thane GRP on Thursday registered a case under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place in March, senior inspector Archana Dhusane said.

 

The victim has alleged that she was travelling by Uttar Pradesh-bound Tulsi Express on March 10 when an unidentified person administered a harmful substance to render her unconscious and raped her, the official said.

The woman has claimed that the assault took place 40 minutes after the train left the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla in neighbouring Mumbai and arrived at Thane railway station, she said.

The complainant approached the GRP in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in April, 39 days after the alleged incident, and from there, the complaint was forwarded to Thane after 21 days, she said.

As no CCTV footage was available from LTT, the police checked the reservation charts of Tulsi Express and two other trains that left the station at the same time, the official said.

The police were examining the mobile phone call records and gathering technical evidence, she said.

Source: PTI
 
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

