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Masked Man Rapes Woman At Gunpoint In Bhubaneswar Flat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 01, 2026 12:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Bhubaneswar are actively investigating the alleged gunpoint rape of a 26-year-old woman by a masked assailant in her rented flat, prompting a city-wide search for the perpetrator.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old woman in Bhubaneswar reported being raped at gunpoint by a masked man.
  • The incident allegedly occurred at her rented flat on Wednesday night.
  • The victim lodged a complaint at Nayapalli police station.
  • Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M confirmed an investigation is underway.
  • Police are actively working to identify and apprehend the accused.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint by a "masked man" at her rented flat in Bhubaneswar, police said on Thursday.

Police Investigate Horrific Incident

The woman lodged a complaint at the Nayapalli police station, alleging that a man wearing a mask entered the apartment on Wednesday night and raped her while threatening her with a gun, they said.

 

Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said the woman lives in the apartment with her elder sister, while the owner resides on another floor.

"Whether the victim's sister was present at the time of the incident is under investigation," he told PTI.

Senior police officers have visited the spot, he said, adding that efforts are being made to identify the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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