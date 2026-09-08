Woman addicted to reels ends life over internet disruption

In a tragic incident highlighting the dark side of digital dependency, a 52-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh died by suicide after internet connectivity issues disrupted her mobile phone reels.

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Key Points A 52-year-old woman in Korba, Chhattisgarh, died by suicide due to distress over internet connectivity issues.

The woman, Manglo Bai Sarathi, was reportedly addicted to watching mobile phone reels.

She consumed pesticide after her mobile phone was damaged in frustration over network disruptions.

The incident highlights the potential mental health impact of excessive mobile phone use and internet dependency.

A 52-year-old woman, allegedly addicted to watching reels on her mobile phone, died by suicide after apparently being upset over repeated disruptions in internet connectivity in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Manglo Bai Sarathi, allegedly consumed pesticide at her house in Kerakachhar village under the Kartala police station limits on Saturday and succumbed during treatment on Monday, they said.

Tragic Incident Details

According to her family, Sarathi was addicted to reels. She was watching them on her mobile phone when the network repeatedly disappeared, causing the videos to stop.

Upset over the disrupted internet connection, she allegedly threw her mobile phone on the ground, damaging it, a police official said.

She subsequently consumed pesticide kept at home.

Her 17-year-old daughter noticed her deteriorating condition and informed other family members, following which she was taken to the Kartala primary health centre, he said.

After receiving initial treatment, she was referred to a medical college hospital in Korba in view of her critical condition. She died during treatment on Monday, police said.

The body has been handed over to the family, and further investigation is underway, they added.