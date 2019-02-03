With surgical strike, India showed its new anti-terror policy: PM

Last updated on: February 03, 2019 21:30 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally after laying the foundation stone of AIIMS and Jammu-Akhnoor four-lane Highway and other projects at Vijaypur in Samba District of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

India's surgical strike across the Line of Control has shown the world its new policy (neeti) and tradition (reeti) in tackling terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In a stern message to those spreading terrorism and killing innocent youths, the prime minister said the country would give befitting response to every terrorist.

"I assure all the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and the country that the government will give a befitting response ('muhtod jawab') to every terrorist. We will break the backbone of terror in the state," he said addressing a function in Srinagar.

Paying homage to those killed while fighting terrorists, including Nazir Ahmed Wani and Aurangzeb from Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said heroes are those who live to fulfil dreams and the biggest cowards are the ones who kill others' dreams.

"Today the whole country is angry to see the killings of innocent and armless Kashmiri youths. (They are targeted) because these youths want to live and fulfil their dreams. But they are targeted by terrorism. This is the truth of terrorism here," he said.

Modi said the surgical strike has showed to the world India's new policy and tradition to check terror and the government will fight terrorism with all its might.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel guarding a blocked road during a strike called in Srinagar during the PM's visit.

The prime minister said the development of people of Jammu and Kashmir and that of the state is the priority of the central government.

Modi assured all that his government will follow late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream of peaceful and prosperous Kashmir with the motto of 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas' (collective efforts, inclusive growth).

"We will keep making all the efforts (to realise this dream)," he said.

The prime minister laid foundation stones of various development work in Srinagar region worth Rs 7,000 crore.

He also inaugurated a rural Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in Bandipore.

This BPO will enhance employment opportunities for the Kashmiri youths, he said.

The prime minister also inaugurated a multipurpose indoor sports facility at Sephora, Ganderbal, among other projects.

Earlier in the day, Modi interacted with students from different states of the country from Sringar.

Responding to a question, he said the government was trying to make Indian institutes of global level so that lakhs and crores of rupees are stopped from going out of the country to foreign institutions.

Modi also highlighted the central government's efforts in eradicating poverty from the country.

"I strongly believe that poverty can be finished from our country if all of us unite against it," he said.

Citing huge opportunities in tourism, the prime minister also gave a challenge to students to come out with a mobile application to promote home stays besides Indian heritage.

Mentioning that there was an increase in foreign exchange from tourists coming from abroad, he said the number of visitors to India has increased from 75 lakh to one crore.

"There is a need for people to change their attitude towards tourists. People should also try to take pride in their national heritage," Modi said.