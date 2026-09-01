With Pak PM in attendance, Modi talks tough on terror at SCO

At the SCO summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly advocated for a unified global approach to dismantle terrorism and its financing, while also stressing the critical need for respecting national sovereignty in all connectivity projects.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the Declaration at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Prime Minister Modi urged SCO members to unite against terrorism and its financing, condemning double standards.

Modi stressed that global conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, not military means.

He underscored the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity in all connectivity initiatives, alluding to China's BRI.

India's vision for the SCO is built on the pillars of security, connectivity, and opportunity.

The remarks on terrorism come amidst India's ongoing efforts to address cross-border terrorist activities.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) must work unitedly to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism as well as its financing, and there can't be any room for double standards in combating the menace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

In his address at the annual SCO summit in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital city, the prime minister also said that all wars and conflicts in the world must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy as no solution can be found on battlefields.

Modi's Stance On Terrorism And Global Conflicts

Modi also stressed that connectivity projects must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, remarks seen as an oblique reference to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The prime minister's comments on the need for dealing with terrorism assumed significance as they came amid New Delhi's relentless efforts to corner Pakistan on cross-border terrorist activities.

We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism as well as its financing, he said in the same hall where his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif was present.

We must speak in one voice that there can be no place for double standards in dealing with terrorism, Modi added.

India's Vision For SCO And Connectivity

The prime minister also said that there can be no solution to wars and conflicts on battle field and they must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also said that India supports all efforts that connect markets, facilitate trade, and open new pathways for development.

At the same time, Modi added that efforts towards connectivity must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

For India, SCO is a confluence of great civilisation, culture and ideas, he said. Three main pillars of India's vision for SCO are security, connectivity and opportunity, Modi noted.