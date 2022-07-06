News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » With Naqvi's term ending, no Muslim among BJP MPs

With Naqvi's term ending, no Muslim among BJP MPs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 06, 2022 18:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With the Rajya Sabha term of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi ending on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party will have no Muslim MP among its 395 members of Parliament.

IMAGE: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Naqvi, who resigned from the Cabinet on Wednesday, was among the three BJP Muslim MPs whose term ended during the recent round of Rajya Sabha polls to 57 seats across 15 states but none of them were re-nominated by the party.

The term of two others, former Union minister M J Akbar and Syed Zafar Islam, has already ended.

 

The opposition has been accusing the BJP of not giving adequate representation to Muslims, but the saffron party has maintained that its MPs work for all communities and are not representatives of any religion.

Over the decades, Muslim BJP MPs have had a nominal presence in Parliament.

Naqvi himself has been a Rajya Sabha member for three terms, Najma Heptulla for two terms and Shahnawaz Hussain, currently a minister in the Bihar government, was elected to Lok Sabha twice. Naqvi was a Lok Sabha member for one term as well.

Sikander Bakht, a founder member of the party and one of its first three general secretaries, was a Rajya Sabha member twice.

It will be after a considerable period of time that the BJP will not have any Muslim MP.

To questions about the development, BJP minority morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui asserted that politics should not be attached with religion and that MPs are elected as representatives of the people and not of any religion.

"So even if someone from our religion or caste is not there, we should understand that our own countrymen are there. Responsibilities keep on changing in the BJP and I am confident that the party will ensure representation of all communities," he said.

The party also has Muslim lawmakers in some states, including one each in Bihar and UP.

However, there is a buzz about the party's outreach to Muslims, India's largest minority community, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP leaders at its recent national executive meeting in Hyderabad to cultivate deprived sections in communities other than Hindus as well.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also highlighted the party's good performance in local polls in some regions with a sizeable Muslim population.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Modi changing the BJP's Muslim story?
Is Modi changing the BJP's Muslim story?
'BJP has to keep people intoxicated with hate'
'BJP has to keep people intoxicated with hate'
'Average Muslim in UP can't run away'
'Average Muslim in UP can't run away'
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married on Thursday
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married on Thursday
C'garh cops say TV anchor absconding as he moves SC
C'garh cops say TV anchor absconding as he moves SC
Twitter removes Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster tweet
Twitter removes Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster tweet
'12 or 16 Sena MPs headed to Shinde'
'12 or 16 Sena MPs headed to Shinde'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Muslims have retreated into themselves'

'Muslims have retreated into themselves'

'Muslims refuse to be known as opponents of Hindutva'

'Muslims refuse to be known as opponents of Hindutva'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances