With 1702 new Covid cases, Mumbai sees a slight dip; 2813 cases in Maharashtra

Source: PTI
June 09, 2022 19:48 IST
Mumbai on Thursday reported a marginal drop in Covid-19 cases with 1,702 infections, 63 less than the previous day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 1,765 cases.

With the addition, Mumbai's caseload increased to 10,75,243, while the death toll rose to 19,570 as one patient succumbed to the infection during the day. The city recorded a death linked to Covid-19 after a gap of four days, the civic body said in its bulletin.

 

The active case count has risen to 7,998 from 7,000 in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate dipped to 97 per cent from 98 per cent, the BMC said.

The daily Covid-19 cases in the city have been steadily rising since the last one month and the single-day case count has registered over threefold rise since May end.

The city's Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 9.64 per cent, it said.

A total of 17,648 tests were carried out in the metropolis on Thursday, which took the cumulative test count to 1,72,44,826.

Out of the 1,702 new patients, 1,624 are asymptomatic, while 78 symptomatic ones have been admitted to hospitals. Of these, seven patients are on oxygen support, the bulletin said, adding that of the 24,603 hospital beds, only 323 beds are currently occupied.

As 703 patients recuperated in the last 24 hours, the city's recovery figure climbed to 10,47,675, it added.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.093 per cent for the period between June 2 and 8 and the doubling rate is 733 days.

There is no sealed building and containment zone in the city at present.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 2,813 new coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

The number of active cases rose to 11,571.

The daily rise in cases was the highest since February 15 when 2,831 infections had come to light.

The caseload rose to 79,01,628, and death toll to 1,47,867.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had recorded 2,701 new cases and zero fatality. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
