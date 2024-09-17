Wishes pour in as Modi turns 74

Greetings poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74rd birthday on Tuesday with leaders across party lines, prominent personalities and common people wishing him good health and a long life.

IMAGE: Sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik makes PM Narendra Modi's sand art on the occasion of his birthday. Photograph: Kind courtesy @sudarsansand/X

President Droupadi Murmu, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge greeted Modi and wished that his innovative efforts pave the way to make India a developed nation.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. On the strength of your personality and work, you have provided extraordinary leadership and increased the prosperity and prestige of the country," the president said in a post on X in Hindi.

"I wish that your innovative efforts with the spirit of nation first pave the way to make India a developed nation. I pray to God that you live long and always remain healthy and happy," she wrote.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town in Gujarat.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge said in a post on X.

Modi will be on a day-long visit to Odisha where he will launch the state's newly-formed BJP government's social welfare scheme for women, 'Subhadra Yojana', and unveil a host of infrastructure projects.

Modi was sworn-in as India's prime minister for the third time on June 9, 2024.