'Win matters': INDIA bloc seat-sharing finalised, says SP leader

The INDIA bloc has reportedly finalised its seat-sharing formula for the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the Samajwadi Party's manifesto set for a November 26 release, aiming for a unified victory against the BJP.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, along with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, SP MPs Dimple Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad and other Opposition MPs, hold a protest at Makar Dwar outside Parliament, in New Delhi, August 10, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Lok Sabha MP Ramashankar Rajbhar 'Vidyarthi' confirmed on Saturday that the INDIA bloc's seat-sharing formula has been finalised for upcoming elections.

The Samajwadi Party's election manifesto is scheduled to be released on November 26, addressing pressing public issues.

The alliance strategy prioritises victory, with the Samajwadi Party and Congress contesting seats where they have strong winning chances.

Congress leaders have claimed between 175 to 200 seats, but the final seat allocation will be determined by the top leadership of both parties.

The 2024 Lok Sabha poll results, which saw Congress win six seats and SP secure 37, have raised the alliance's hopes for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Lok Sabha MP from Salempur Ramashankar Rajbhar 'Vidyarthi' on Saturday claimed that the seat-sharing formula for the INDIA bloc has been finalised.

He further stated that the Samajwadi Party's election manifesto will be released on November 26.

INDIA Bloc's Unified Strategy

Speaking to PTI at his residence in Belthara Bazar village on Saturday evening, Rajbhar said, "Our formula is set. It is a single, unified formula -- one designed to ensure victory for the INDIA bloc."

"The Samajwadi Party will contest the seats it is capable of winning, and the Congress will contest the seats where it has a strong chance of victory. In this election, the specific number of seats does not matter; what matters is winning."

Samajwadi Party Manifesto And Seat Claims

Regarding the Samajwadi Party's election manifesto, Rajbhar said, "It will be released on November 26, and all preparations for it are complete." He added that the manifesto would address the pressing issues faced by the general public.

When asked about the claims made by Congress leaders for more than 175 seats, Rajbhar said, "Everyone has the right to stake a claim. Ultimately, the seats for the INDIA bloc will be determined by the top leadership of both parties."

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are due to take place in early 2027. The state has 403 Assembly constituencies.

The remarks by Rajbhar came a day after Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam had told PTI that the list was shared with Samajwadi Party leaders a couple of days ago, and the leaders of the two parties will soon discuss the seat-sharing arrangements in detail.

"I can't give you the exact numbers, but we have submitted a list for 175 to 200 seats," Gautam told PTI on Friday, hinting that the party is open to negotiations ahead of polls to the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The leadership of both parties will sit together to chalk out nitty-gritties of the seat-sharing arrangements, Gautam had said.

Alliance Goals And Past Performance

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that the collective goal is to remove the BJP from power, and the alliance will move forward effectively.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Friday, he said, "The Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the INDIA bloc must be strengthened. Our collective goal is to see that the BJP is removed. To ensure the ouster of the BJP, we will make people understand, and we will do so. The alliance will move forward effectively to defeat the BJP."

The Congress contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on its own but could win only two seats, faring worse than its seven-seat show in 2017.

However, the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results -- which saw the Congress win six seats and its ally Samajwadi Party secure 37 seats, limiting the BJP to 33 -- have raised the party's hopes, its leaders said.

Shaping The 2027 Uttar Pradesh Contest

The 2027 contest is shaping up primarily between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Samajwadi Party-led Opposition, with the Congress seeking a substantial share of seats in a renewed alliance.

Smaller NDA allies, including the Apna Dal (S) and the Nishad Party, could play supporting roles.

The BSP remains a separate factor in Uttar Pradesh, where seat-sharing and caste equations will influence the contest.