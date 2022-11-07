News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Win for Modi's social justice mission: BJP on SC's quota order

Win for Modi's social justice mission: BJP on SC's quota order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 07, 2022 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With the Supreme Court on Monday upholding the economically weaker sections (EWS) quota, the Bharatiya Janata Party lauded the decision and said it is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "mission" to provide social justice to the country's poor.

Photograph: ANI Photo

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said, "Supreme Court upholds the legality of EWS reservation for unreserved sections. Another big credit for PM Narendra Modi's vision of Gareeb Kalyan. A big boost in the direction of social justice ."

 

Echoing the view, BJP general secretary C T Ravi said the verdict is yet another victory for Modi in his mission to provide social justice to India's poor.

The Supreme Court, by a majority view of 3:2, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs.

The top court said the law on EWS quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
You won't need reservation after 25 years if...
You won't need reservation after 25 years if...
EWS quota eating field meant for open category: SC
EWS quota eating field meant for open category: SC
Economic ground not barred: SC in EWS quota hearing
Economic ground not barred: SC in EWS quota hearing
'Sonakshi, Huma gained 15 to 18 kilos'
'Sonakshi, Huma gained 15 to 18 kilos'
As Vi skips 5G launch, govt wants to see its biz plan
As Vi skips 5G launch, govt wants to see its biz plan
Sri Lankan cricketer denied bail over sexual assault
Sri Lankan cricketer denied bail over sexual assault
Should Pakistan skipper Babar move down the order?
Should Pakistan skipper Babar move down the order?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'What's the basis for 10% reservations?'

'What's the basis for 10% reservations?'

'This move is Modi's political desperation'

'This move is Modi's political desperation'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances