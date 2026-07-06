Will you wait for deaths? HC pulls up BMC over Mumbai's open manholes

The Bombay HC has sharply criticised the Mumbai civic body for its persistent failure to secure open manholes, demanding proactive measures to prevent tragic fatalities, especially during the monsoon.

IMAGE: Heavy monsoon showers obscure the high-rise buildings at South Mumbai, in Mumbai, July 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bombay high court rebukes BMC for failing to secure open manholes.

Court questions BMC's reactive approach, acting only after fatalities.

BMC's progress reports on manhole safety dismissed as "eyewash".

Incident follows the death of Aslam Shaikh, who fell into an open manhole.

Court stresses the importance of pre-emptive measures before monsoon season.

The Bombay high court on Monday sharply rebuked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its failure to secure open manholes, questioning why the civic body consistently waits for fatalities before taking preventive steps.

A bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Kamal Khata dismissed the BMC's progress reports and affidavits claiming action taken on the issue of open manholes as "good for nothing and merely an eyewash".

The court was referred to the death of 55-year-old Aslam Shaikh, who fell into an open manhole in suburban Sakinaka on July amid heavy rains in the city.

BMC's Reactive Measures Criticised

The BMC, in an affidavit on Monday, informed the court that soon after the incident, the civic body chief held a meeting and ordered the suspension of four officials in charge of the area where the tragedy occurred.

A committee has also been set up to inquire into the incident and submit a report, the affidavit stated, adding that the panel will also provide measures to ensure such incidents do not recur.

The BMC's counsel, Anil Sakhare, told the court that the commissioner has assured that no such incident would occur in the city.

Court Demands Proactive Safety Steps

The court, however, slammed the BMC, stating that human lives are lost due to the negligence of civic officials.

"What you (BMC) have done after such an incident is not important. What you do to prevent such untoward incidents is what matters. Life is precious. Human lives are of paramount importance," the court remarked. The bench added that the monsoon situation in the city is a well-known fact, and hence, the BMC ought to take pre-emptive steps.

"Why can't steps be taken before the monsoon season. Will the BMC keep waiting for someone to lose their life and then jump in to take measures?" the court queried.

Sakhare informed the court that all open manholes, if any, in the city would be closed within 12 hours, and if any manhole is opened for repair work, barricades would be put up around it.

The BMC's affidavit also pointed out that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh would be given to the family of the man who lost his life on July 2. The court posted the matter for further hearing on July 14.