Will work as...: Abhijeet Dipke reveals Cockroach Party's plan

The Cockroach Janta Party is set to function as a crucial pressure group in India, addressing critical issues like public trust, unemployment, and advocating for students involved in the recent NEET paper leak protests.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks to reporters ahead of the CJP's core team meeting in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points The Cockroach Janta Party will operate as a pressure group, addressing issues like public trust in institutions, ethanol-blended fuel, and unemployment.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke believes India currently needs a strong pressure group to advocate for change.

The CJP is actively working to secure the withdrawal of FIRs against students who participated in recent protests against the NEET paper leak.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk will continue to mentor the CJP, providing guidance to the movement.

The party is also providing legal and medical assistance to students injured during nationwide agitations.

The Cockroach Janta Party will function as a pressure group for now, as that is what India needs at the moment, its founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Wednesday.

CJP's Focus Areas And Core Team Meeting

Speaking to reporters ahead of the CJP's core team meeting in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke said the discussions will focus on the dwindling trust of people in institutions like the media and judiciary.

The meeting will also take up issues like ethanol-blended fuel and rising unemployment, he said. "For now, CJP will be a pressure group, as what India needs now is a pressure group," Dipke asserted.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said activist Sonam Wangchuk will continue to be their mentor and they will seek advice from him.

Das further said they will push for withdrawal of FIRs against students who took part in the recent protests led by the CJP against the NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities.

"We are talking with government representatives on this issue," he said.

Das also said they are working to provide legal and medical help to protesters injured in the recent students' agitations across the country.

Impact Of NEET Protests And Future Actions

Dipke returned to India from the US in June to lead an agitation against the NEET-UG paper leak that saw youth from different parts of the country converge in Delhi to demand reforms and resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister.

The movement, which received an enthusiastic response from Gen Z across the country, led to Pradhan's resignation.

The CJP's movement spread across various cities in the country, but demonstrations turned violent, with the police cracking down on student agitators in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and in Bihar, registering cases against them.