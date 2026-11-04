Will US midterm rout force Trump to rethink his policies?

The recent US midterm elections, which saw Democrats gain control of Congress, are being widely interpreted as a critical referendum on President Donald Trump's policies and could significantly reshape global politics and India-US relations.

FILE IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks with the media as he arrives at a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, October 31, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points US midterm elections resulted in the Democratic Party gaining control of the US Congress and key gubernatorial posts.

International affairs experts widely view the midterm results as a "referendum" on President Donald Trump's policies and behaviour.

The outcome suggests Americans desire a change in Trump's approach, potentially leading to a more pragmatic stance in his remaining two years.

Experts believe the results will have consequences far beyond America, impacting global politics and potentially India-US ties.

The elections also highlighted the growing involvement of the Indian-American community in US politics, with several candidates winning and losing.

As American voters gave the opposition Democratic Party control of the US Congress and flipped key gubernatorial posts in widely watched elections, some international affairs experts dubbed the results as a "referendum" on President Donald Trump and hoped it will prompt him to relook at his policies.

Others observed that it will be more "interesting to watch" what happens two years from now in the next presidential election.

Midterm Results: A Referendum on Trump

Trump's Republican Party faced stunning defeats in its strongholds such as Texas, Georgia and Iowa, where it lost the governors' posts to the Democrats.

The Grand Old Party (GOP) also faced a drubbing in Senate races in Texas, Maine, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kansas, and Iowa - where Trump campaigned with a simple message urging voters to pretend that he was on the ballot.

As results poured in for the US midterm elections, domain experts from New Delhi to Washington weighed in with their viewpoints in an attempt to decode both its import for global politics as well as its plausible impact on India-US ties.

Former Indian diplomat K P Fabian said, "Midterms are often a referendum on the incumbent presidents."

"By and large, it (midterm election) is a referendum on the incumbent president. In the case of Trump, it has been a referendum on him more than has been the case usually," Fabian told PTI.

Fabian said the outcome of the elections sends out a clear message from Americans that they "want a change in his behaviour".

He said the current US president could adopt a more "pragmatic approach" to protect his legacy during the remaining two years of his presidential term.

Many other experts expressed similar viewpoints.

Impact of Trump's Policies and Global Ramifications

The widespread losses were attributed to anger against Trump's policies, including the war on Iran, which have allegedly led to increased cost of living and high diesel prices.

The US has been embroiled in a conflict with Iran since joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 which has led to global ramifications.

The midterm elections are being viewed as President Trump's first real test of his presidency in a term marred by wars, tariffs and pressure from the domestic front on rising gas prices and inflation.

The results will have consequences far beyond America.

In media interviews, Trump conceded defeat in the elections, known as midterms because they are held in the middle of the president's 4-year term, and said he was ready to work with the Democrats.

"My message is, congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country," he told CBS News.

India-US Relations and Indian-American Community

Fabian also commented on the India-US relationship in Trump's presidency, and said India counts as a rising power and as a civilisation state, and Trump's approach towards India had been a "big mistake".

He argued that Washington needed to recognise India's growing economic and geopolitical significance and its role as a leader of the Global South.

This midterm has also put the India-American community in the US in sharp focus, both the people who fought the elections as well as members of this community spread across the country.

Trump's favourite Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy was defeated in Ohio's gubernatorial race by Democrat Amy Acton after a bitter campaign that even left the Republican Party divided.

Democratic lawmaker Ami Bera, 61, has won re-election to the US House of Representatives from California's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Robb Tucker. He was born in Los Angeles to Gujarati immigrant parents.

Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who was born in Chennai in 1965, has won re-election from Washington's 7th Congressional District, which includes most of Seattle and surrounding areas.

Democrat Pia Dandiya has won election to the US House of Representatives from Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Casey Askar.

Avinash Gupta, an Indian-American community leader and former president of the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), while interacting with PTI Videos in Washington, said, "I am in this country since 1996, and I have seen four decades of social and political scenes. We are witnessing a historic midterm election, which usually always goes against the incumbents."

Whether it will affect the Indo-US relationship or whether it will affect the Indian-American community in the US will have to be seen, he said.

"I don't think there will be any major change, but what happens two years from now in the next presidential election, that will be interesting to watch. We have a proud Indian heritage, but for our adopted country, we share a responsibility for its success.

"We were watching some close races. The Indian-Americans have lost some, and won some. So, it is a good sign that the Indian-American community is getting involved in the political scene of America. We hope that we contribute to the Indian-American friendship," Gupta said.

Expert Opinions and Future Outlook

Venu Rajamony, who served as India's ambassador to the Netherlands from 2017 to 2020, told PTI that the midterm results are "good for the US and good for the world".

He said President Trump is there for another two years and, pointing to his mercurial nature, added that "we do not know what his next steps will be in the Gulf".

"Let's hope sense and sobriety prevail, and he will be held back by others in his own administration and party," Rajamony said.

A great deal of diplomacy has been going on in the background, and let's hope these will bear fruit and the Strait of Hormuz will open soon, he said.

This is in the best interest of the world as well as India, the former diplomat maintained.

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a US-based global think tank on diplomacy and strategic affairs, said the US midterm elections may well prove to be among the most consequential in the nation's modern era.

"Only twice in the past century has an incumbent president's party gained seats in both the House and the Senate. But this election is not simply a referendum on President Donald Trump's performance on the economy, cost of living, immigration, and healthcare," it said while announcing an event -- 'Assessing the U.S. Midterms' on November 6-.

"Voters heading to the polls in this election are facing many questions: the scope of presidential power, the value of congressional oversight, an ongoing conflict with Iran, corruption, and even the durability of America's democratic institutions," the note said.

Indian-origin US citizen Siva in Georgia told PTI that politics in the country has "divided people" and there is a "clear division, fluctuations towards extremes".

"That is something which is very significant for this election... We are looking for a more moderate stand on everything," he said.